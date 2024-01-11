Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

