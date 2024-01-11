Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Avantor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. Avantor’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

