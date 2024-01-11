Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IPG opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.