Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,001.50, a PEG ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,878 shares of company stock worth $66,931,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

