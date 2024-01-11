Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

