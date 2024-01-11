Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 834 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $177.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.51 and a 1 year high of $198.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

