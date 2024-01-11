Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,975 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.18% of Progress Software worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 353.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Progress Software by 114.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGS

Progress Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.