Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $310.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $297.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.21.

SHW opened at $298.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.67 and a 200 day moving average of $270.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

