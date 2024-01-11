Wells Fargo & Company Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $33.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

AXTA opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,644,000 after purchasing an additional 949,673 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 148,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 382,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

