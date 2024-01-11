Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ COGT opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $459.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after buying an additional 416,666 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after buying an additional 793,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,856,000 after buying an additional 435,592 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after buying an additional 2,448,354 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.