Wealth Management Resources Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.0% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 103,344 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,829,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,081,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.1% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $390.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

