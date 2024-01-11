Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.7 %

WBA opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

