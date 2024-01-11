Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

