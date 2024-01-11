Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

VNOM stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.80. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 1,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,335 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

