Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $415.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $423.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.56 and its 200 day moving average is $362.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $424.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.