Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLY. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.99%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.