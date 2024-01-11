Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $936.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $963.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $944.22.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

