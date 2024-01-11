Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Ventas stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,870.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

