VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on January 23rd

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th.
VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.