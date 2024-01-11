VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (FLOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th.
VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
