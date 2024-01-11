VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (PLUS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on January 23rd

VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Company Profile
ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.