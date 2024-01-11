VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (XGOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14 on January 23rd

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th.
