VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (1GOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on January 23rd

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
