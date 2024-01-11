Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

