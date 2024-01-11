Unity Software (NYSE:U) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on U. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NYSE U opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

