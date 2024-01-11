Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $32.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

U has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of U stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.53. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $157,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

