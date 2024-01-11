UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Trimmed by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $537.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $497.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

