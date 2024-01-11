UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $537.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

