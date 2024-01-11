United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UAL. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

