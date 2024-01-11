UBS Group Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $62.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,804,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

