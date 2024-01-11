UBS Group Lowers Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.