UBS Group Increases Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $10.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Newell Brands by 270.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 162,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 185.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.