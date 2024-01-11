Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $72.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Twilio Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

