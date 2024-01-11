Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Raised to $51.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,928 shares of company stock worth $653,462. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.