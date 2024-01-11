TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 17,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $130,284.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,842.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.