Traders Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 96.15%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

