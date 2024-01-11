Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $393.15 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.82.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $345,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,304,511. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

