Traders Buy High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 677,057 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after buying an additional 556,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

