Traders Buy High Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of -660.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,683.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

