Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

