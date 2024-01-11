Thomas B. Newbern Sells 7,800 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AutoZone Price Performance
NYSE:AZO opened at $2,537.19 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,624.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,549.49. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
