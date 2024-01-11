The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

