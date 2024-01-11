The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $108.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PJT. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

