The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $478.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.61. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

