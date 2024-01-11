The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

