Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,906,000 after buying an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

