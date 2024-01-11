TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.75.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE:T opened at C$24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.69. The company has a market cap of C$35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0725022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.