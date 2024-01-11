Telsey Advisory Group Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $105.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

