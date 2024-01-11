TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $56,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.

MLM opened at $499.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $500.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

