TD Asset Management Inc Sells 2,606 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.40% of Deckers Outdoor worth $54,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DECK opened at $695.92 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $723.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.